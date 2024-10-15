Panthers release depth chart ahead of Week 7 matchup with Washington Commanders
The Carolina Panthers released their initial depth chart for this week's action against the Washington Commanders, and there are no major changes from last week, as expected. Although they are not listed on the depth chart, there are a few guys who could return from injury this week including cornerback Dane Jackson.
OFFENSE
QB: Andy Dalton, Bryce Young
RB: Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders, Raheem Blackshear
WR: Diontae Johnson, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker
WR: Jonathan Mingo, David Moore
TE: Tommy Tremble, Feleipe Franks
TE: Ian Thomas, Ja'Tavion Sanders
LT: Ikem Ekwonu, Yosh Nijman
LG: Damien Lewis, Chandler Zavala, Cade Mays
C: Brady Christensen, Cade Mays, Andrew Raym
RG: Robert Hunt, Jarrett Kingston, Cade Mays
RT: Taylor Moton, Yosh Nijman
DEFENSE
DE: LaBryan Ray, DeShawn Williams
DT: Shy Tuttle, Nick Thurman
DE: A'Shawn Robinson
OLB: Jadeveon Clowney, Tarron Jackson, Thomas Incoom
LB: Trevin Wallace, Claudin Cherelus, Chandler Wooten
LB: Josey Jewell, Jon Rhattigan
OLB: Charles Harris, DJ Johnson, Marquis Haynes Sr.
CB: Jaycee Horn, Troy Hill
CB: Mike Jackson, Chau Smith-Wade, Shemar Bartholomew
S: Xavier Woods, Jammie Robinson
S: Nick Scott, Lonnie Johnson Jr., Demani Richardson
SPECIAL TEAMS
KR: Raheem Blackshear, David Moore
PR: Raheem Blackshear, David Moore
K: Eddy Pineiro
P: Johnny Hekker
LS: JJ Jansen
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Mark Sanchez’s Bryce Young speech interrupted by Andy Dalton INT
ESPN analyst wants to know why Panthers are still sitting Bryce Young
Jonathon Brooks expected to return: Where does he fit with Chuba?
Younghoe Koo had a message for Panthers after Falcons’ 18-point win