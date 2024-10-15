All Panthers

Panthers release depth chart ahead of Week 7 matchup with Washington Commanders

A look at this week's two-deep for the Carolina Panthers.

Schuyler Callihan

Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Carolina Panthers released their initial depth chart for this week's action against the Washington Commanders, and there are no major changes from last week, as expected. Although they are not listed on the depth chart, there are a few guys who could return from injury this week including cornerback Dane Jackson.

OFFENSE

QB: Andy Dalton, Bryce Young

RB: Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders, Raheem Blackshear

WR: Diontae Johnson, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker

WR: Jonathan Mingo, David Moore

TE: Tommy Tremble, Feleipe Franks

TE: Ian Thomas, Ja'Tavion Sanders

LT: Ikem Ekwonu, Yosh Nijman

LG: Damien Lewis, Chandler Zavala, Cade Mays

C: Brady Christensen, Cade Mays, Andrew Raym

RG: Robert Hunt, Jarrett Kingston, Cade Mays

RT: Taylor Moton, Yosh Nijman

DEFENSE

DE: LaBryan Ray, DeShawn Williams

DT: Shy Tuttle, Nick Thurman

DE: A'Shawn Robinson

OLB: Jadeveon Clowney, Tarron Jackson, Thomas Incoom

LB: Trevin Wallace, Claudin Cherelus, Chandler Wooten

LB: Josey Jewell, Jon Rhattigan

OLB: Charles Harris, DJ Johnson, Marquis Haynes Sr.

CB: Jaycee Horn, Troy Hill

CB: Mike Jackson, Chau Smith-Wade, Shemar Bartholomew

S: Xavier Woods, Jammie Robinson

S: Nick Scott, Lonnie Johnson Jr., Demani Richardson

SPECIAL TEAMS

KR: Raheem Blackshear, David Moore

PR: Raheem Blackshear, David Moore

K: Eddy Pineiro

P: Johnny Hekker

LS: JJ Jansen

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

Mark Sanchez’s Bryce Young speech interrupted by Andy Dalton INT

ESPN analyst wants to know why Panthers are still sitting Bryce Young

Jonathon Brooks expected to return: Where does he fit with Chuba?

Younghoe Koo had a message for Panthers after Falcons’ 18-point win

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Home/News