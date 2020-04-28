Panthers Release Jersey Numbers for Drafted Rookies
Schuyler Callihan
Moments ago, the Carolina Panthers released the uniform numbers for the newly drafted rookies.
DL Derrick Brown - No. 95
DL Yetur Gross-Matos - No. 97
S Jeremy Chinn - No. 21
CB Troy Pride Jr. - No. 25
S Kenny Robinson - No. 27
DL Bravvion Roy - No. 93
CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver III - No. 23
