AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Panthers Release Jersey Numbers for Drafted Rookies

Schuyler Callihan

Moments ago, the Carolina Panthers released the uniform numbers for the newly drafted rookies.

DL Derrick Brown - No. 95

DL Yetur Gross-Matos - No. 97

S Jeremy Chinn - No. 21

CB Troy Pride Jr. - No. 25

S Kenny Robinson - No. 27

DL Bravvion Roy - No. 93

CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver III - No. 23

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Jack Duffy at @JackDuffyTPL

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Carolina Panthers NFL Draft Live Blog Day Two

Join us in following along with the 2020 NFL Draft

Schuyler Callihan

by

SI Draft Tracker

Coach Rhule Speaks About His First Draft as Panthers Head Coach

Read Coach Rhule's comments about the future of the Panthers

John Pentol

Panthers Select a QB in Matt Miller's 2021 NFL Mock Draft

The Panthers recently signed Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year deal but that still may not rule out the possibility for the team to draft a QB at the top of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Jack Duffy

Panthers Officially Agree to Terms with 17 Undrafted Free Agents

Carolina signs several top former college stars to UDFA deals

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Post-Draft Needs

There are still some areas where the Panthers need to address

Schuyler Callihan

Sports Illustrated's Draft Grade for the Carolina Panthers

The consensus among the national media is that the Panthers did an extremely good job of drafting to their needs in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Address Their Defensive Needs in the Draft

The Panthers now have depth at every position on defense

John Pentol

by

Mjs57

Panthers Weren't Willing to Risk Losing Out on Jeremy Chinn

GM Marty Hurney didn't feel confident in waiting until the third round

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers UDFA Tracker

The Panthers continue to add to their roster following the draft

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers NFL Draft Live Blog

Join us in following along with the 2020 NFL Draft

Schuyler Callihan

by

SI Draft Tracker