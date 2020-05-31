AllPanthers
Panthers Release Statement After George Floyd's Death

Jason Hewitt

The George Floyd tragedy at the hands of recently terminated police officer Derek Chauvin has touched the lives of millions of people around the world. It is a moment in history that encouraged many individuals to stand together in the fight against racism.  

Many big names in the sports world reacted to the tragedy with anti-racist sentiments. Among these big names, newly acquired wide receiver Robby Anderson also responded to the recent events in a less positive light. Considering the racial injustices that this country has endured since its very genesis, one may find it difficult to blame him. 

The Carolina Panthers did its part to ensure to the fans that it was on the side of righteousness by releasing a tweet that sent condolences to the Floyd family and addressed the racial and social injustices that currently exist in this country:

The tweet was released after a couple of days of major protests across the country. After addressing the Floyd family's beautiful response to the tragic loss, the Panthers organization allowed this moment to become a catalyst that encourages its fans to take the initiative to find ways to enable those who are vulnerable to racism to feel safer in this country.

The team's statement also ensured that those who represent the team are willing to do their part to help make this world a better place by standing up to racism. I encourage those who are reading this to find ways to take the right steps in doing so.

