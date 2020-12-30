Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Panthers Reportedly Interested in Dwayne Haskins

Could Haskins be wearing black and blue in the near future?
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly interested in signing former Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to NFL insider Ian Rapaport.

This may be surprising to fans, considering the year that the 2019 first round pick is having. It would be an understatement to say that Dwayne Haskins has faced a lot of self-inflicted adversity in 2020. He was initially the starting quarterback of the Washington Football Team before getting benched by Ron Rivera after a rocky 1-3 start. There was also the alleged "strip club incident" that certainly didn't ease any tension between Haskins and Rivera. 

The final straw was Haskins' dreadful performance against the Panthers. Haskins threw for 154 yards and 2 interceptions in the loss. He had a 50% completion percentage as well. Haskins' stats for the year haven't been entirely impressive either; he threw for a total of 1,439 yards, five touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He has a 30.7 quarterback rating in 2020. Most importantly, he has a 1-5 record as a starter this season. This on top of the off-the-field issues led to his release.

With all that being said, why would the Panthers want to take a chance on the young and struggling quarterback?

Week after week, it's becoming apparent that Bridgewater isn't the long-term answer for the Panthers. However, Bridgewater has way more league experience than Haskins despite his own struggles this year. His experience would give him a huge advantage in a position battle if the Panthers actually signed Haskins. It seems highly likely that if the Panthers actually took a chance on Haskins, then he would be a backup. This could be troubling for P.J. Walker or Will Grier. Haskins would be an extremely affordable signing, which could result in a low-risk, high-reward situation. 

