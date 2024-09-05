Panthers restructure contracts of two starters, creating over $10 million in cap space
The Carolina Panthers had just a notch under $6 million in cap space to work with prior to GM Dan Morgan restructuring a couple of contracts.
According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Panthers reworked the contracts of starting right tackle Taylor Moton and starting defensive lineman Shy Tuttle, creating $10.7 million in cap space.
What's the reasoning behind it? Well, the Panthers are in need of help at outside linebacker and corner. Those are two spots that Morgan has tried to address with lower level names, hoping they could find a diamond in the rough. To this point, it has not worked out and it's time to make a more notable move, specifically at pass rusher.
That could happen via trade or free agency. Former Panther Haason Reddick is still holding out with the New York Jets and although it's unlikely he makes a return to Carolina, it's worth calling Joe Douglas to see what the asking price would be.
If they want to go a cheaper route and not have to give up anything, they could dip into the free agent market where guys like Yannick Ngakoue, Randy Gregory, Shaq Lawson, Charles Harris, and others are still looking for an opportunity.
