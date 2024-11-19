What Panthers rookie Jonathon Brooks said about making his NFL debut this week
Jonathon Brooks was drafted in the second round by the Carolina Panthers. Heading into Week 12, he hasn't taken a single NFL snap yet, not even during the preseason. The Panthers have been extra cautious with Brooks' ACL recovery, but he is poised to make his NFL debut this weekend in Charlotte.
Brooks said of his impending debut, "It'll be cool. We're going to treat this game like any other. We treat every week the same. Just go out there and play our kind of football, we worry about ourselves not the opponent." The rookie running back insisted that it doesn't matter who's on the other side, every game is the same for him.
Speaking of Brooks and the Panthers' opponent, the Kansas City Chiefs are fresh off their first loss of the season and first in 15 NFL weeks. They also boast a vaunted defense that has been brutal to running backs. It won't be an ideal spot for Brooks nor his runningmate Chuba Hubbard.
The Chiefs are 9-1, in a completely different tier of NFL team right now than the 3-7 Panthers despite a recent two-game win streak for Carolina. Bryce Young will be making his fourth straight start, and he will need to rely on his running game despite the poor matchup on paper. Brooks will finally be able to add to that.
