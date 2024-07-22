Panthers Rookie Lands on the PUP List
Over the weekend, the Carolina Panthers placed rookie cornerback Chau Smith-Wade on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list with an undisclosed injury. He joins LB D.J. Wonnum, OT Yosh Nijman, and WR Jalen Coker who were placed on the list on Friday. These players can be activated at any time.
Smith-Wade was selected with the 157th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 draft out of Washington State. He felt like the perfect candidate to serve as the Panthers' backup to Troy Hill at the nickel and it appears that's what the coaching staff is preparing him for.
"It's to be determined," said Panthers defensive passing game coordinator Jonathan Cooley when asked what the rookie can bring to the outside. "We haven't played him as much out there. I think he translates immediately as nickel, but as we go through training camp and preseason, we'll get to experiment with him on the outside. What he does have is he's got a great mental aptitude. He attacks his learning and then he just does a good job of getting around the pros and modeling himself after them."
In his final season at Washington State, Smith-Wade recorded 35 tackles, two tackles for loss, and six passes defended.
