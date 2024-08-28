Panthers roster moves: Six players waived, nine sign to the practice squad
It's been a busy day for Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan as he made more than a handful of moves in an attempt to strengthen the back end of the 53-man roster.
Wednesday afternoon, the team announced that they claimed six players off of waivers - OL Jarrett Kingston (49ers), CB Shemar Bartholomew (via Jets), CB Keenan Isaac (via Bucs), CB Tariq Castro-Fields (via Commanders), LB Jamie Sheriff (via Seahawks), and LB Jon Rhattigan (via Seahawks).
In order to make room for the new additions, the Panthers had to waive six players who made the team's initial 53-man roster. Those players being wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, guard Cade Mays, cornerback D'Shawn Jamison, defensive tackle Jayden Peevy, wide receiver Jalen Coker, and safety Demani Richardson. Of the group, Smith-Marsette made the biggest impression this past month as a talented return specialist while showing growth as a receiver.
In addition to the 53-man roster, the Panthers brought back nine familiar faces to the practice squad, signing tight end Jordan Matthews, running back Mike Boone, safety Alex Cook, linebacker Chandler Wooten, defensive linemen T.J. Smith and Walter Palmore, outside linebacker Kenny Dyson, guard Mason Brooks, and quarterback Jack Plummer.
