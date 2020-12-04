SI.com
Panthers Safety Jeremy Chinn Named Defensive Rookie of the Month

Schuyler Callihan

For the second straight month, Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn was named the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Month after totaling 20 tackles, one QB hit, and two scoop and scores in just three games.

Much of those numbers came this past Sunday in the team's loss to Minnesota in which he notched a single game, career-high 13 tackles and returned to fumbles for touchdowns in a span of ten seconds. He became the first player in franchise history to score two defensive touchdowns in the same game and became the first player in the modern era of the NFL to have two fumble recovery touchdowns in a single game.

Just eleven games into his NFL career, you could make the case that Chinn is already the Panthers' best player on the defensive side of the ball. He flies around all over the field and seems like he is always where the ball is. If he finishes out these final four games strong, there should be no doubt who the Defensive Rookie of the Year is.

The Panthers are on a bye this week and will return to action next Sunday as they play host to the Denver Broncos.

