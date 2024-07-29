Panthers Safety Sam Franklin Jr. to Miss Time with Broken Foot
The Carolina Panthers lost an underrated, yet key piece to the roster officially on Monday as safety and special teams ace Sam Franklin Jr. is expected to miss extended time with a broken foot. The injury occurred during the team's Back Together Saturday practice, but wasn't confirmed until today.
“That’s a huge hit for us," head coach Dave Canales stated. "He’s a fantastic, spirited guy. Really, the leader of that special teams unit and someone we’re really going to count on. We got to make sure we hit this rehab the right way and Sam will come back to us at the right time. Really praying for him and pulling for him.”
When asked if Franklin would be able to return this season, Canales responded, “Yes! You would hope so. With the foot, there’s different degrees. I couldn’t tell you specifically the degree of fracture and all that. I just know he’ll be able to come back to us and help us at some point.”
In addition to his role on special teams, Franklin logged more reps on defense last season at safety, appearing in 27% of the team's reps which ties a career high. For the season, Franklin totaled 30 tackles, three passes defended, and an interception which he returned for a 100-yard touchdown.
READ MORE ABOUT THE PANTHERS
Daewood Davis Carted Off at Panthers Training Camp Practice
Panthers Are Searching for Answers at Corner
Massive Improvement Already Felt Along Panthers Offensive Line