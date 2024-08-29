Panthers sign 5 players, place intriguing rookie DL on injured reserve
Just minutes before speaking with the media Thursday morning, Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan made some more roster moves.
The team signed veteran tight end Jordan Matthews to the 53-man roster and to clear space for him, they placed rookie defensive lineman Jaden Crumedy on injured reserve with an ankle injury. He will be required to sit the first four games of the season.
Matthews had a strong showing all training camp and preseason long, proving to be one of the most consistent players in the room despite playing receiver for much of his NFL career. Tommy Tremble (hamstring) and Ian Thomas (calf) are still working through their injuries and head coach Dave Canales declined to provide an update on their status for the season-opener next week in New Orleans.
Carolina also added Lonnie Johnson Jr., outside linebacker Thomas Incoom, outside linebacker Tarron Jackson, and tight end Feleipe Franks to the practice squad. Johnson is the most notable addition having appeared in 68 career games, making 19 starts. He's spent time with the Houston Texans (2019-21), Tennessee Titans (2022), and New Orleans Saints (2023). For his career, he's tallied 192 tackles, 15 passes defended, four interceptions, and three QB hits.
