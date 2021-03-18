Panthers Sign CB Rashaan Melvin to One-Year Deal

According to agent Drew Rosenhaus, the Panthers have signed CB Rashaan Melvin to a one-year deal. NFL insider Adam Schefter made the first report.

As Schefter implied, Melvin has been all over the league. While this may hint at the idea that the 31-year-old isn't too great at his position, it should be noted that teams keep signing him because of his reliability. Melvin signed with the Jaguars last year, but he opted out of the 2020 season. He played in 13 games for the Lions in 2019 and started in 12 of them. He recorded 68 combined tackles and 11 pass deflections in those 13 games.

Melvin will be adding a much needed veteran presence to the Panthers secondary, especially since Tre Boston is no longer on the roster. It will be interesting to see how well he plays under this one-year deal, because this opportunity could potentially be one of his last chances to perform in the NFL.

