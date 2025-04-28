Panthers sign former 1,000-yard Pro Bowl wide receiver
The Carolina Panthers added two wide receivers during the 2025 NFL draft. With their first pick at No. 8 overall, they selected Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan. They went for another receiver to close things out, taking Colorado’s Jimmy Horn Jr. at No. 208.
They join a receiving corps that already has Xavier Legette, Adam Thielen, and Jalen Coker. That depth chart just got a little more crowded on Sunday night with Carolina adding a veteran free agent receiver.
In an unexpected move, Carolina signed former Clemson star Hunter Renfrow.
Known for his work in the slot, Renfrow spent five years with the Raiders. His best campaign was in 2021 when he had 103 receptions for 1,038 yards. He made the Pro Bowl for his work and parlayed that into a two-year extension worth $32 million.
Renfrow struggled after that with just 330 yards in 2022 and 255 in 2023. That led to his release from Las Vegas with one year remaining on his deal.
The 29-year-old spent 2024 out of the league and now gets a chance to prove he can still make an NFL roster.
