Panthers sign former Houston Roughnecks cornerback
On Friday, the Carolina Panthers added depth to the cornerback room by signing former Houston Roughnecks cornerback, Kiondre Thomas.
Thomas, 26, joins the Panthers a few days into the 2024 training camp period. In the spring Thomas played for the Houston Roughnecks where he recorded 15 tackles and one interception.
Before joining the United Football League, Thomas played two seasons (2022-2023) with the Green Bay Packers, appearing in one game. In 2021, Thomas entered the league as an UDFA with the Cleveland Browns, but was waived from injured reserve with an injury settlement. He then spent the remainder of his rookie year on the Los Angeles Chargers' practice squad.
Thomas played college football at the University of Minnesota from 2016 to 2019. After three seasons at Minnesota, he transferred to Kansas State.
