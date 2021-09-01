REPORT: Panthers Sign Former Jets QB

Tuesday, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters that they would consider adding another quarterback after waiving former 3rd round pick, Will Grier.

One day later, the Panthers are set to sign former New York Jets quarterback, James Morgan to the practice squad according to Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus.

Morgan has not appeared in a regular season game since entering the league. He was a 4th round pick of the Jets in 2020.

He split his collegiate days between Bowling Green and Florida International where tossed for a combined 8,654 yards, 65 touchdowns and 34 interceptions.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.