Panthers Sign Former Saints Wide Receiver

Carolina adds depth in the receiver room.
The Carolina Panthers have announced that they have signed wide receiver Krishawn Hogan.

Hogan signed with the Arizona Cardinals after going undrafted in the 2017 NFL Draft. He has bounced around since then having spent time with the Indianapolis Colts (2017-18), New Orleans Saints (2019), Tennessee Titans (2020), and another stint with the Cardinals last year after being let go by the Titans.

Hogan has only appeared in 10 career games, eight of which came as a Saint in 2019. He has only caught one ball for four yards in regular season action. In addition to playing some at receiver, Hogan also has some experience on special teams as well but not as a returner.

