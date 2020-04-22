AllPanthers
Panthers Sign Former Temple TE Colin Thompson

Jack Duffy

We have seen a common trend this offseason with Panthers head coach Matt Rhule recruiting his former Temple Owls to come to play with him in Carolina. The latest being tight end Colin Thompson who is signing with the Panthers according to his agency, ProStar Sports. Thompson played under Rhule at Temple from 2014-2016.

Thompson fills a dire need in Carolina as they lost their long-time tight end, Greg Olsen, to the Seattle Seahawks this offseason. The team has been looking to fill the hole at tight end by signing Thompson this week as well as Seth DeValve last month.

Colin Thompson spent time with the New York Giants in training camp and preseason in 2017, later signing to the Chicago Bears’ practice squad in November. He eventually signed a reserve/future contract with Chicago, spending the entire 2018 offseason and preseason with the team prior to being released before the 2018 NFL season began. The tight end most recently played in the XFL with the Tampa Bay Vipers, becoming just the 26th XFL player to sign with an NFL team.

What do you think of the Panthers’ signing? What are your thoughts going into the draft? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and connect with other Panthers fans!

