Panthers Sign Two Defensive Players
Monday evening, the Carolina Panthers added some depth on the defensive side of the ball, signing linebacker Cam Gill and defensive lineman T.J. Smith.
Gill, 26, spent the first three seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he appeared in 40 games in a rather limited role. For his career, he's totaled 29 tackles, four QB hits, 2.5 sacks, one tackle for loss, and one forced fumble.
Smith has played in four games with the Minnesota Vikings over the last three years and has notched eleven tackles and one tackle for loss. Despite not getting much action on defense, he is has been productive when on the field, recording a tackle every 7.8 plays.
With the signings of Gill and Smith, the Panthers' roster is now up to 89 players.
