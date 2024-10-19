Panthers predictions, spread, o/u for Week 7 road matchup with the Commanders
The Carolina Panthers and Tennessee Titans are currently tied as the biggest underdogs this weekend in the NFL, each getting 8.5 points on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Can the Panthers hang around and at least cover the big spread?
Star ratings (Strength of prediction):
1 Star - Not very confident
2 Star - A little confident
3 Star - Fairly confident
4 Star - Very confident
5 Star - Should be a lock to happen
Spread: Commanders -8.5
3-star play on the Commanders (-8.5): This is a rather large spread, but the Panthers will have trouble slowing down Jayden Daniels and this Commanders' offensive attack. Washington ranks fifth in the league in rushing, averaging 157.3 yards per week. Carolina's front seven is banged up and thin which could lead to a really long day in D.C. Andy Dalton and Co. may be able to hang around for a while, but I have a difficult time seeing Carolina keeping a one-score game.
Over/Under: 51.5
2-star play on the over: I don't have much of an opinion on the total in this game, but let's lay out the facts. The Panthers are currently on pace to allow the most points in a single season, Washington's not been great defensively either, allowing 24.2 points per game, and the Commanders are tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in scoring offense. They say defense travels, but Carolina doesn't have much of one to start with. Over is the only way I'd look at this one.
