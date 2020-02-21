AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Panthers Take Defensive Star in Latest Sports Illustrated Mock Draft

Schuyler Callihan

This Tuesday, Kevin Hansen of Sports Illustrated released his latest 2020 NFL Mock Draft and has the Carolina Panthers passing on Auburn defensive lineman Derrick Brown to select Clemson versatile linebacker, Isaiah Simmons.

"With the retirement of Luke Kuechly, adding a talent like Simmons here makes sense. While Simmons won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker, it’s his versatility that stands out. The converted safety had 104 tackles, eight sacks, three interceptions and two forced fumbles for Clemson in 2019," Hansen said on his analysis of the projected pick.

If you have read our weekly mock drafts here on Panther Maven, you'll notice that Isaiah Simmons is our prohibited favorite to be the Panthers first round pick. 

Simmons is extremely versatile and can line up at many positions across the defense. As Hansen eluded to, the Panthers have to find a way to make up for the loss of Luke Kuechly. Shaq Thompson could be the next leader of the defense, but he's going to need some help along the way. Getting a guy like Simmons would do wonders for this defense and although you can't truly replace Kuechly, you can do it by committee.

The Panthers will still have the ability to take a promising young defensive lineman beyond the first round, so letting a guy such as Simmons slip away would be a huge mistake. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Could the Panthers Trade Up for Joe Burrow?

Rumors circulating that Burrow might want to play somewhere other than Cincinnati

Schuyler Callihan

by

AFBearcat

Did Bruce Irvin Just Hint That He's Leaving the Panthers?

The Panthers don't want to get into a bidding war for Bruce Irvin

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Signing Bradberry is a Must

Carolina will have their hands full resigning James Bradberry

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Big Board: DL Javon Kinlaw Draft Profile

An inside look at the South Carolina star defensive lineman

Schuyler Callihan

Who Do the Panthers Select in Mel Kiper's New Mock Draft?

Another mock draft has been released by Mel Kiper

Schuyler Callihan

WATCH: Panthers to Give Inside Look Behind Luke Kuechly's Retirement

The Panthers are set to give you a behind the scenes look at Kuechly's announcement

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Big Board: Isaiah Simmons Draft Profile

An in-depth look at Clemson star Isaiah Simmons

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: Greg Olsen Signs With a New Team

The former Panther now has a new home

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Big Board: TE Thaddeus Moss Draft Profile

An inside look at what the LSU tight end brings to the table

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Should Pursue Teddy Bridgewater, if Newton is Dealt

This would make a lot of sense for Carolina

Schuyler Callihan