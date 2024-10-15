Panthers' Taylor Moton, Jadeveon Clowney considered 'day-to-day' heading into Commanders game
It's been a challenging start to the 2024 season for the Carolina Panthers and injuries have played a big part in that through the first month and some change. But now, they are starting to get some guys back such as Ian Thomas and also Dane Jackson and Jonathon Brooks who are close to returning.
Two starters that missed last week's game, outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney and right tackle Taylor Moton, are up in the air for this week's matchup against the Washington Commanders.
Dave Canales' update on Jadeveon Clowney
“We had great talks with him this weekend just kind of moving him around throughout the whole weekend to kind of see where’s he’s at. Again, we’re just going to kind of test him and be day-to-day on that. For Jadeveon, we’ll take any percentage of JD that we can get to get them out there because he’s certainly a help in all phases.”
Dave Canales' update on Taylor Moton
“Day-to-day. We just got to continue to get the strength back in that tricep. Keep pushing and pulling on things to the point where we feel confident about him getting back in there.”
What if Moton can't go?
Last week was the first game Taylor Moton missed in his eight-year career. Arm injuries with linemen are always a tricky thing to deal with. If a guy comes back to early from one and reaggravates it or does further damage to it, it could turn into a long-term ordeal.
In Moton's place, the Panthers started Yosh Nijman who struggled in the opening quarter of the game but ended up playing well for the most part, according to head coach Dave Canales.
"Yosh had a solid day, settled in some early things. He settled in and played fine football and gave us a chance with the run game and the pass game as we went into the second half. I was really encouraged by how that group settled in and played together as the game went on.
