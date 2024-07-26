Panthers TE Tommy Tremble Shut Down with Hamstring Injury
Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble showed up to practice on Thursday with a jersey and a hoodie over his head instead of a helmet. He stood off to the side during the entire practice and shortly after, head coach Dave Canales explained why.
"We had to shut Tommy down he was starting to experience some tightness in his hamstring, so we wanted to make sure we get ahead of it instead of trying to nurse him through a bunch of days. Let’s get him really healthy and have him come back to us the way we know he can be.”
Both Canales and general manager Dan Morgan have been very pleased with the work Tremble has put in this offseason and hold him in high regard despite not having much production in the passing game during his first three years in the league. With three years already under his belt at the young age of 24, they feel like his best football is still ahead of him.
There is no timetable for Tremble's return. In the meantime, Carolina's tight end rotation will feature Ian Thomas, Ja'Tavion Sanders, Stephen Sullivan, and Jordan Matthews.
READ MORE ABOUT THE PANTHERS
Who is Going to Return Kicks for Carolina?
Quick Hits: Sloppy Day Two, Legette's Reps, Kicker Battle + More