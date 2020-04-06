AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Panthers To Begin Virtual Offseason Workouts

Jack Duffy

The entire world has been put on pause as we continue to place our undivided attention on limiting and curing the COVID-19 pandemic. Professional sports teams have been unable to have any physical contact with their players and coaches while they are forced to quarantine at home and without access to public or team training facilities. The barring question is how leagues like the NFL will approach the offseason if they hope to safely begin the season on time. A common concern around the league is if the NFL season were to start on time players would be at risk for injuries since they did not have the proper preparation - both on the field and in the film room - for a full season.

For teams with new head coaches, like the Carolina Panthers, they are allowed to begin offseason activities today - a two-week head start compared to teams with returning head coaches. The NFL and the NFLPA have agreed to allow teams to have a virtual offseason, but are still “hammering out the details” for phase one so they have delayed the start for at least one more week according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The virtual offseason would have allowed players, coaches, and trainers to have remote offseason group workouts. Players will eventually be sent iPads and tablets to begin any offseason preparation while they wait for the NFL and the NFLPA to figure out the exact logistics for their alternative approach.

The idea is to provide the league’s players and coaches the best possible solution to stay engaged and prepare for an NFL season without in-person access to team facilities while practicing the proper safety precautions - as most of the country has been put on shelter-in-place orders. Few are sure if training camp or the NFL season will start on time so in the meantime, the league is striving to figure out the best possible alternative to prepare its players and coaches for a full NFL season.

What do you think of the idea of a virtual offseason? Do you think the NFL season will start on time? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and connect with other Panthers fans!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Jack Duffy at @JackDuffyTPL

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Real Reason Why the Panthers "Gave Up" on Cam Newton

Digging deeper into the breakup of Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers

Schuyler Callihan

by

Jwillbrown7

Will Teddy Bridgewater Have More Success in Carolina than Cam Newton?

There’s a lot of weaponry around Teddy B to be successful early in Carolina

Schuyler Callihan

by

Cat13

Five Baylor Bears the Panthers Could Draft

Could Matt Rhule add more former players to his roster in Carolina?

Schuyler Callihan

Panther Rewind: Remembering Steve Smith's Amazing Comeback 2005 Season

Steve Smith's 2005 season was one for the record books

John Pentol

Panthers Big Board: WR Jerry Jeudy

An in-depth look at the star Alabama wide receiver

Schuyler Callihan

by

Kshoezncgator

Robby Anderson's Special Bond With Matt Rhule

Anderson says if it weren't for Rhule fighting for his reinstate at Temple, he wouldn't be where he is today.

Jack Duffy

Christian McCaffrey's Tops Ezekiel Elliott in NFL MVP Odds

Odds for Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey to win the NFL MVP

Schuyler Callihan

Panther Maven Mock Draft 9.0

Seven Round Projection of Carolina Panthers NFL Draft picks

Schuyler Callihan

P.J. Walker Goes In-Depth on Why He Chose the Panthers

Carolina's new quarterback talks about what drew him into the organization

Schuyler Callihan

Sports Illustrated Releases Latest Mock Draft

Who do the Panthers select in SI.com's latest mock draft?

Schuyler Callihan

by

DJPanther15