Panthers To Begin Virtual Offseason Workouts

The entire world has been put on pause as we continue to place our undivided attention on limiting and curing the COVID-19 pandemic. Professional sports teams have been unable to have any physical contact with their players and coaches while they are forced to quarantine at home and without access to public or team training facilities. The barring question is how leagues like the NFL will approach the offseason if they hope to safely begin the season on time. A common concern around the league is if the NFL season were to start on time players would be at risk for injuries since they did not have the proper preparation - both on the field and in the film room - for a full season.

For teams with new head coaches, like the Carolina Panthers, they are allowed to begin offseason activities today - a two-week head start compared to teams with returning head coaches. The NFL and the NFLPA have agreed to allow teams to have a virtual offseason, but are still “hammering out the details” for phase one so they have delayed the start for at least one more week according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The virtual offseason would have allowed players, coaches, and trainers to have remote offseason group workouts. Players will eventually be sent iPads and tablets to begin any offseason preparation while they wait for the NFL and the NFLPA to figure out the exact logistics for their alternative approach.

The idea is to provide the league’s players and coaches the best possible solution to stay engaged and prepare for an NFL season without in-person access to team facilities while practicing the proper safety precautions - as most of the country has been put on shelter-in-place orders. Few are sure if training camp or the NFL season will start on time so in the meantime, the league is striving to figure out the best possible alternative to prepare its players and coaches for a full NFL season.

What do you think of the idea of a virtual offseason? Do you think the NFL season will start on time?

