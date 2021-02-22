Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI.com
Panthers to Re-sign WRs Brandon Zylstra, Keith Kirkwood

Carolina returns a pair of veterans at the receiver position.
The Carolina Panthers are re-signing veteran wide receivers Keith Kirkwood and Brandon Zylstra to one-year deals, according to Joe Person of The Athletic.

Kirkwood only appeared in one game for the Panthers this past season as he had a broken clavicle at the start of the season forcing him to miss some time. He returned in Week 7 vs Chicago but played in just 35 plays before re-injuring his clavicle. Kirkwood would eventually be placed on the season-ending IR, making his first season in Carolina a frustrating one.

As for Zylstra, he caught three passes for 35 yards on the season but made his impact on special teams appearing in 58% of all special teams plays. With the uncertain future of Curtis Samuel in Carolina, we could see one of these two receivers vie for more playing time and have a bigger role in the Panthers' offense. 

