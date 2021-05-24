Panthers to Return to Wofford College for Training Camp

Team president Tom Glick announces the team will return to Spartanburg for training camp.

In addition to Bank of America Stadium allowing 100% capacity for the 2021 season, the Carolina Panthers also announced that the team will return to Wofford College for training camp.

Last year the Panthers held training camp in Charlotte due to the pandemic, marking the first time the franchise has used a site away from Spartanburg.

The Panthers will begin training camp on July 27th, according to team president Tom Glick. Information for fan attendance has not been released at this time.

