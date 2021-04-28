Panthers to Switch to a Turf Field in 2021

Wednesday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers announced that Bank of America Stadium will be switching from a grass playing surface to turf. This move comes as a way to help prevent injuries and to keep a stable playing surface with the new MLS team, Charlotte FC also playing their home games at Bank of America Stadium.

FieldTurf will be the company that installs the field and currently have fields in five other NFL stadiums - Atlanta, Detroit, New England, Seattle, and New York Giants/Jets.

According to the press release, construction is expected to begin within the next few days and is expected to be complete by the summer. The FieldTurf surface has a life expectancy of about ten years but the top layer will be replaced every 2-3 years.

Mark Hart, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Tepper Sports & Entertainment:

"[David Tepper's] vision is for the building to be a community asset. With two major professional sports franchises using Bank of America Stadium, and more events upcoming, having a natural grass surface is going to be a heavy lift. We believe a synthetic surface provides the best solution."

