August 30, 2021
BREAKING: Panthers, Bills Agree to Trade

Carolina makes a deal a day before the cut deadline.
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly acquiring defensive end Darryl Johnson (6'6", 262 lbs) from the Buffalo Bills, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Monday afternoon. Buffalo will receive a 2022 sixth-round pick in exchange.

Johnson has appeared in 31 career games with the Bills over the past two seasons and has recorded 29 tackles, five tackles for loss, and five QB hits. 

The North Carolina A&T graduate was named MEAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2018 after registering 10.5 sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss. He also earned First-Team FCS All-American honors.

