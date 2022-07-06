BREAKING: Panthers Trade for Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer delivered on his promise that the team would add a quarterback this offseason by agreeing to a trade with the Cleveland Browns involving Baker Mayfield, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Panthers will send a 2024 5th round pick in exchange for the 27-year-old veteran quarterback He will be on the final year of his rookie contract. To make the deal happen, the Browns have agreed to pay $10.5 million of Mayfield's 2022 salary ($18 million).

Mayfield, the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft spent the first four years of his career with the Browns and lifted them out of hard times to their first playoff appearance since 2003. During his time with Cleveland, Mayfield threw for 14,125 yards and 92 touchdowns to just 56 interceptions.

Although Mayfield is not a clear long-term answer for the Panthers at quarterback, it at least gives them a chance to be more competitive in 2022. Sam Darnold has had his fair share of struggles in the league and despite showing flashes here and there, there's been too much inconsistency and bad decision making with him under center. This will give the Panthers a quarterback room that consists of Mayfield, Darnold, and P.J. Walker.

