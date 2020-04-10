AllPanthers
Panthers Trading Up for the No. 2 Pick? Tiki Barber Thinks So

Jack Duffy

We are now just 13 days from the 2020 NFL Draft. Until then, we will be seeing an influx of mock drafts and big boards from various football minds all over Twitter and the sports media sphere. The first two picks of the draft are almost set in stone, those two being Joe Burrow at one and defensive end Chase Young going off the board second.

Thursday evening, former NFL running back Tiki Barber and host of Tiki and Tierney on CBS Sports Radio announced his top five picks for the draft. His prediction for the second overall pick was quite an interesting choice, to say the least - not by the player selected but the team selecting Young. Tiki Barber predicted that the Carolina Panthers would trade up for the second overall pick and select Chase Young.

The Panthers have a depleted defense as they have lost eight of their 11 starters from 2019 via free agency or retirement, thus they will focus heavily on defense in this draft as Marty Hurney and Matt Rhule have confirmed. The team has plenty of holes to fill on the defensive line and the defense as a whole but they should not look to trade up to resolve that problem.

A team in the Panthers’ position - at the dawn of a rebuild - should not trade draft capital just to move up five slots. Obviously Young is the best defensive prospect in the 2020 draft but Carolina needs to stay at No. 7 and not give up assets as there will still be talented players remaining at seven. One of Jeff Okudah, Isaiah Simmons, or Derrick Brown will be there for the Panthers to snag with the seventh pick. The Dolphins and Chargers will be selecting quarterbacks with the fifth and sixth picks so the Panthers should patiently wait and draft the best available out of the aforementioned players.

What should the Panthers do with the seventh pick in the NFL Draft? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and connect with other Panthers fans!

