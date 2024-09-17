Panthers updated depth chart for Week 4 of NFL with Andy Dalton listed as starter
Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton will get the start this week for the Carolina Panthers as former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young takes a seat on the bench. Head coach Dave Canales didn't go into details as to whether or not this was a permanent move or a week-to-week ordeal.
OFFENSE
QB: Andy Dalton, Bryce Young
RB: Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders
WR: Diontae Johnson, Xavier Legette, David Moore
WR: Adam Thielen, Jonathan Mingo
TE: Tommy Tremble
TE: Ja'Tavion Sanders, Messiah Swinson
LT: Ikem Ekwonu, Yosh Nijman
LG: Damien Lewis, Chandler Zavala
C: Austin Corbett, Brady Christensen, Andrew Raym
RG: Robert Hunt, Jarrett Kingston
RT: Taylor Moton, Yosh Nijman
DEFENSE
DE: Jayden Peevy
DT: Shy Tuttle, Nick Thurman
DE: A'Shawn Robinson, LaBryan Ray
OLB: Jadeveon Clowney, Charles Harris
LB: Shaq Thompson, Claudin Cherelus
LB: Josey Jewell, Trevin Wallace, Jon Rhattigan
OLB: DJ Johnson
CB: Jaycee Horn, Troy Hill, Tariq Castro-Fields
CB: Mike Jackson, Chau Smith-Wade, Shemar Bartholomew
S: Xavier Woods, Nick Scott, Lonnie Johnson Jr.
S: Jordan Fuller, Jammie Robinson
SPECIAL TEAMS
KR: Raheem Blackshear, David Moore
PR: Raheem Blackshear, David Moore
LS: J.J. Jansen
P: Johnny Hekker
K: Eddy Pineiro
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers make bold move, bench QB Bryce Young after 2 games
Panthers now have worst record in NFL since David Tepper bought team
Diontae Johnson comments a bad sign for Panthers coach Dave Canales
Examining QBs around the NFL that the Panthers could target in a trade