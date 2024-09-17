All Panthers

Panthers updated depth chart for Week 4 of NFL with Andy Dalton listed as starter

A new look to the Carolina Panthers' two-deep.

Schuyler Callihan

Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton will get the start this week for the Carolina Panthers as former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young takes a seat on the bench. Head coach Dave Canales didn't go into details as to whether or not this was a permanent move or a week-to-week ordeal.

OFFENSE

QB: Andy Dalton, Bryce Young

RB: Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders

WR: Diontae Johnson, Xavier Legette, David Moore

WR: Adam Thielen, Jonathan Mingo

TE: Tommy Tremble

TE: Ja'Tavion Sanders, Messiah Swinson

LT: Ikem Ekwonu, Yosh Nijman

LG: Damien Lewis, Chandler Zavala

C: Austin Corbett, Brady Christensen, Andrew Raym

RG: Robert Hunt, Jarrett Kingston

RT: Taylor Moton, Yosh Nijman

DEFENSE

DE: Jayden Peevy

DT: Shy Tuttle, Nick Thurman

DE: A'Shawn Robinson, LaBryan Ray

OLB: Jadeveon Clowney, Charles Harris

LB: Shaq Thompson, Claudin Cherelus

LB: Josey Jewell, Trevin Wallace, Jon Rhattigan

OLB: DJ Johnson

CB: Jaycee Horn, Troy Hill, Tariq Castro-Fields

CB: Mike Jackson, Chau Smith-Wade, Shemar Bartholomew

S: Xavier Woods, Nick Scott, Lonnie Johnson Jr.

S: Jordan Fuller, Jammie Robinson

SPECIAL TEAMS

KR: Raheem Blackshear, David Moore

PR: Raheem Blackshear, David Moore

LS: J.J. Jansen

P: Johnny Hekker

K: Eddy Pineiro

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Carolina Panthers make bold move, bench QB Bryce Young after 2 games

Panthers now have worst record in NFL since David Tepper bought team

Diontae Johnson comments a bad sign for Panthers coach Dave Canales

Examining QBs around the NFL that the Panthers could target in a trade

Published
Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Home/News