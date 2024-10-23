All Panthers

Panthers' updated depth chart for Week 8 road game against Denver Broncos

A look at the two-deep for this week's game in Denver.

Schuyler Callihan

Tuesday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers released their updated depth chart for this week's contest against the Denver Broncos. This chart will likely change ahead of gameday with several guys banged up and may not be able to go.

Also, the team reported yesterday that starting quarterback Andy Dalton was involved in a car accident with his family, but appears to be okay, according to the team's statement. Depending on where he is physically and mentally after the accident, his status for Sunday's game could be in question.

OFFENSE

QB: Andy Dalton, Bryce Young

RB: Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders, Raheem Blackshear

WR: Diontae Johnson, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker

WR: Jonathan Mingo, David Moore

TE: Tommy Tremble, Feleipe Franks

TE: Ian Thomas, Ja'Tavion Sanders

LT: Ikem Ekwonu, Yosh Nijman

LG: Damien Lewis, Chandler Zavala

C: Brady Christensen, Cade Mays

RG: Robert Hunt, Jarrett Kingston

RT: Taylor Moton, Yosh Nijman

DEFENSE

DE: LaBryan Ray, DeShawn Williams

DT: Shy Tuttle, Nick Thurman, Jonathan Harris

DE: A'Shawn Robinson

OLB: Jadeveon Clowney, Thomas Incoom, Cam Gill

LB: Trevin Wallace, Claudin Cherelus

LB: Josey Jewell, Jon Rhattigan, Jacoby Windmon

OLB: Charles Harris, DJ Johnson

CB: Jaycee Horn, Dane Jackson

CB: Mike Jackson, Chau Smith-Wade, Shemar Bartholomew

S: Xavier Woods, Jammie Robinson

S: Nick Scott, Lonnie Johnson Jr., Demani Richardson

SPECIAL TEAMS

KR: Raheem Blackshear, David Moore

PR: Raheem Blackshear, David Moore

LS: JJ Jansen

K: Eddy Pineiro

P: Johnny Hekker

