Panthers' updated depth chart for Week 8 road game against Denver Broncos
Tuesday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers released their updated depth chart for this week's contest against the Denver Broncos. This chart will likely change ahead of gameday with several guys banged up and may not be able to go.
Also, the team reported yesterday that starting quarterback Andy Dalton was involved in a car accident with his family, but appears to be okay, according to the team's statement. Depending on where he is physically and mentally after the accident, his status for Sunday's game could be in question.
OFFENSE
QB: Andy Dalton, Bryce Young
RB: Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders, Raheem Blackshear
WR: Diontae Johnson, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker
WR: Jonathan Mingo, David Moore
TE: Tommy Tremble, Feleipe Franks
TE: Ian Thomas, Ja'Tavion Sanders
LT: Ikem Ekwonu, Yosh Nijman
LG: Damien Lewis, Chandler Zavala
C: Brady Christensen, Cade Mays
RG: Robert Hunt, Jarrett Kingston
RT: Taylor Moton, Yosh Nijman
DEFENSE
DE: LaBryan Ray, DeShawn Williams
DT: Shy Tuttle, Nick Thurman, Jonathan Harris
DE: A'Shawn Robinson
OLB: Jadeveon Clowney, Thomas Incoom, Cam Gill
LB: Trevin Wallace, Claudin Cherelus
LB: Josey Jewell, Jon Rhattigan, Jacoby Windmon
OLB: Charles Harris, DJ Johnson
CB: Jaycee Horn, Dane Jackson
CB: Mike Jackson, Chau Smith-Wade, Shemar Bartholomew
S: Xavier Woods, Jammie Robinson
S: Nick Scott, Lonnie Johnson Jr., Demani Richardson
SPECIAL TEAMS
KR: Raheem Blackshear, David Moore
PR: Raheem Blackshear, David Moore
LS: JJ Jansen
K: Eddy Pineiro
P: Johnny Hekker
