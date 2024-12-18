Panthers urged to give third-round NFL draft pick a chance for more playing time
The Carolina Panthers are officially eliminated from the postseason. They've been more or less out of it for weeks now, but there's a 0% chance they can get in now no matter what happens. That means the next three games are about the future, specifically what players on this three-win team are going to be in it.
The Panthers' current regime of Dave Canales and Dan Morgan is trying to undo the sins of the previous regime, and that entails finding out which of those players should stay on as they continue building for the future. One NFL scout says they need to do that with 2023 third-round pick DJ Johnson.
DJ Johnson needs more playing time says one NFL scout
Bleacher Report scout Matt Holder believes the one good thing the Panthers can do now is find out what they have in DJ Johnson. The 2023 draft pick was traded up for, but he hasn't made much of a mark. "The Panthers are at a point in the season where they are giving young players an opportunity to prove themselves. Also, the defense could use some help on the edge, and 31-year-old Jadeveon Clowney likely isn't going to be a long-term solution for the club," Holder said.
"Johnson hasn't been a good pass-rusher in the NFL, but he's been solid against the run," Holder argued. "It's worth it to give him a bigger role over the next few weeks and have him split time with Clowney." Clowney and DJ Wonnum are the starters now, but neither projects as a long-term force on this defense. Neither does Johnson, but he at least has the time to become that, and it behooves Carolina to let him try.
