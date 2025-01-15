Panthers veteran believes Bryce Young is 'the guy' to build around
Ever since Cam Newton was unceremoniously and prematurely cut from the Carolina Panthers in 2019, they've been searching for a quarterback. Teddy Bridgewater, Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Cam Newton again, and PJ Walker didn't work.
That forced the Panthers to desperately trade up for Bryce Young. After one season and two games, it looked like once again they would be looking for a QB. Veteran linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, who was new to the team in 2024, believes there's no debate anymore about who their quarterback is.
Jadeveon Clowney discusses Bryce Young's emergence
Jadeveon Clowney knows what it's like to be a number one overall pick burdened with impossible expectations. He said of Bryce Young via The Athletic, "That kid is getting up out of there. He turned into an NFL player now. I’m happy for him. He looks like he’s having fun.”
He also affirmed what most people have learned about Young over the last few weeks. He is absolutely, unequivocally the future of Carolina. “They can go build around him. I think he’s the guy,” Clowney said. “He deserves that. He sat quiet those games when he sat down, didn’t open his mouth about anything, where he could have. He battled back and I think he won the locker room over with that as far as making guys believe in him and just seeing what the first overall pick looked like.”
Clowney, and others, had expressed some concern early on about Young's demeanor during a brutal two-game stretch, but the return to the lineup showcased a bright, happy Young - not to mention one that dominated so many NFL defenses.
To that end, Young himself learned what impact he could have on the team. “I value my coaches. I value my teammates. I value what they say,” Young said. “And when they’ve talked about, ‘When you’re doing X, Y, Z or you’re running around, you’re smiling, it makes us feel good. It makes us have confidence. It gives us that.’ That’s what resonates for me.”
