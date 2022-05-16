Skip to main content

Panthers Waive Former 4th Round Draft Pick

Carolina made a couple of roster moves Monday afternoon.

The Carolina Panthers waived cornerback Troy Pride Jr. on Monday morning after failing a physical. 

Pride was the Panthers' fourth round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. As a rookie in 2020, Pride played in 14 games (8 starts) and tallied 42 tackles, two pass breakups, and one tackle for loss. 

Pride went down in a preseason game versus the Colts with a torn ACL and missed the entire 2022 season. With the additions of Jaycee Horn, CJ Henderson, Keith Taylor, and Kalon Barnes it became clear that Pride would have a minimal role on the defense, if any.

In other news, the Panthers did sign two players that tried out for the team over the weekend - offensive tackle Wyatt Miller and tight end Jared Scott. Miller has spent time with the Jets, Bengals, Cowboys, Seahawks, Chiefs, and 49ers. Meanwhile, Scott is a 23-year-old undrafted rookie out of Idaho State.

