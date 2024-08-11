Panthers Waive Kicker Harrison Mevis, Opt to Move Forward with Eddy Piñeiro
Sunday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers made a decision on the kicking battle by waiving undrafted free agent Harrison Mevis, clearing up a roster spot to sign offensive lineman Tyler Smith, an undrafted free agent out of Western Carolina.
With veteran Eddy Piñeiro entering the final year of his current deal, there was some thought that the Panthers could go in a different direction and go with the cheaper option in Mevis. Piñeiro did not attend the voluntary portion of the team's offseason workout program, but did return for mandatory minicamp and has had a strong showing thus far in training camp.
"I feel really good. I feel like I'm striking the ball really good," Piñeiro said Sunday. "I feel like this is one of my best camps in my career. I'm hitting the ball well, I feel like my times are good."
Mevis could be brought back to Carolina if needed, but he was able to get a kick on tape for the other 31 NFL teams, giving the Panthers their only points of the preseason opener in New England.
MORE STORIES FROM PANTHERS ON SI
Dave Canales Names Six Panthers Who Stood Out to Him in Season Opener
Panthers cap space, positional spending update going into 2024 eason
Geno Smith credits Dave Canales for breathing life into his career