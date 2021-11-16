Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    Panthers Waive Punter Joseph Charlton

    Carolina moves on from the former South Carolina Gamecock.
    The Carolina Panthers have waived punter Joseph Charlton. 

    In five games this season, Charlton averaged just 39.1 yards per punt. His average last season in his rookie year was 46.3. One reason for the possible significant drop-off is the back injury that he has been dealing with since the early parts of the year.

    Charlton was placed on injured reserve over a month ago. Since then, the Panthers have brought in Ryan Winslow and Lachlan Edwards. In just three games with Carolina, Edwards has done a tremendous job of flipping field position with an average of 48.5 yards per punt.

