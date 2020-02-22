Panthers Waive Tight End Marcus Baugh

The Carolina Panthers have made another roster move as they have decided to waive backup tight end, Marcus Baugh.

Baugh signed with the Panthers last spring, but never really had a clear path to playing time. Following the conclusion of the preseason in 2019, Baugh was placed on the injured reserved list and never played a snap in the silver and blue in the regular season. Prior to his short stint with the Panthers, Baugh briefly spent time in Oakland and was a reliable target for Ohio State during his college days, where he hauled in 55 receptions for 607 and eight touchdowns.

With the Panthers deciding to mutually part ways with veteran tight end Greg Olsen and the news of Baugh being placed on waivers, Carolina is now down to only three tight ends on the roster; Ian Thomas, Temmarrick Hemingway and Chris Manhertz. It's clear that the Panthers will need to make an addition, possibly two in order to fill the depth at tight end. One route they may choose to go is through the draft with LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss, who played his high school ball at nearby Mallard Creek. Moss never developed into a collegiate star during his time in Baton Rouge, but has all the tools to become a successful pro.

