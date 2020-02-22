AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Panthers Waive Tight End Marcus Baugh

Schuyler Callihan

The Carolina Panthers have made another roster move as they have decided to waive backup tight end, Marcus Baugh.

Baugh signed with the Panthers last spring, but never really had a clear path to playing time. Following the conclusion of the preseason in 2019, Baugh was placed on the injured reserved list and never played a snap in the silver and blue in the regular season. Prior to his short stint with the Panthers, Baugh briefly spent time in Oakland and was a reliable target for Ohio State during his college days, where he hauled in 55 receptions for 607 and eight touchdowns. 

With the Panthers deciding to mutually part ways with veteran tight end Greg Olsen and the news of Baugh being placed on waivers, Carolina is now down to only three tight ends on the roster; Ian Thomas, Temmarrick Hemingway and Chris Manhertz. It's clear that the Panthers will need to make an addition, possibly two in order to fill the depth at tight end. One route they may choose to go is through the draft with LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss, who played his high school ball at nearby Mallard Creek. Moss never developed into a collegiate star during his time in Baton Rouge, but has all the tools to become a successful pro.  

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Could the Panthers Trade Up for Joe Burrow?

Rumors circulating that Burrow might want to play somewhere other than Cincinnati

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

Gerald McCoy Could Be Moving On From Panthers

Things don't look great for those that hoped McCoy wold return to Carolina in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

Did Bruce Irvin Just Hint That He's Leaving the Panthers?

The Panthers don't want to get into a bidding war for Bruce Irvin

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

Carolina Panthers 2019 Position Review: Wide Receivers

Glancing back at the wide receiver unit from the 2019 season

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Take Defensive Star in Latest Sports Illustrated Mock Draft

A look at who the Panthers are projected to take in the latest SI.com mock draft

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Signing Bradberry is a Must

Carolina will have their hands full resigning James Bradberry

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Big Board: DL Javon Kinlaw Draft Profile

An inside look at the South Carolina star defensive lineman

Schuyler Callihan

Who Do the Panthers Select in Mel Kiper's New Mock Draft?

Another mock draft has been released by Mel Kiper

Schuyler Callihan

WATCH: Panthers to Give Inside Look Behind Luke Kuechly's Retirement

The Panthers are set to give you a behind the scenes look at Kuechly's announcement

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Big Board: Isaiah Simmons Draft Profile

An in-depth look at Clemson star Isaiah Simmons

Schuyler Callihan