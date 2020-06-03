AllPanthers
Panthers Won't Hold Training Camp in Spartanburg This Summer

Jack Duffy

For the first time in the team’s 25-year history, the Carolina Panthers will not be holding their training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina in 2020.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday afternoon that the NFL told teams that they must hold their training camps this summer at their team facilities amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The decision came after the NFL and the NFLPA agreed to limit travel as much as possible along with eliminating the risk that came with maintaining two separate facilities. The Panthers were one of eight other NFL teams (Bills, Colts, Cowboys, Chiefs, Rams, Raiders, Redskins, and Steelers) to hold their training camps away from their home facilities in 2020.

Carolina ended its multi-year contract to hold camp at Wofford College in 2019, signing a one-year deal to host camp once again in Spartanburg in 2020, but have not announced what their decision would be for 2021. Owner David Tepper has been progressed in constructing the team’s new facilities in Rock Hill, South Carolina that are expected to be finished in the summer of 2022, with training camp likely moving to Rock Hill on a permanent basis. 2019 may have been the final time the Panthers held their training camp in Spartanburg.

Unfortunately, the fact that teams will only hold training camps at team facilities to limit any risks associated with COVID-19 inevitably increases the likelihood that fans may not be attending training camps this summer.

It was reported that the Panthers were aiming at early June to re-open their team facilities, but there has not been an official announcement at this time. Additionally, a return date has not been set for NFL minicamps despite reports saying that they could begin as early as June 15th or as late as June 27th. In the meantime, the Panthers will continue their virtual offseason program and wait for an official word for when they can get back into a moderately standard routine at team facilities.

What is your prediction for how the upcoming NFL season will go? Do you think some fans will be in attendance at games? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss it with fellow Panther fans!

