Panthers earn zero award finalists in 2024
The Carolina Panthers finished last season 5-12. They had the worst-ranked defense and one of the worst offenses, though that is buoyed by a terrible start to the year and not the exciting finish Carolina had on the offensive side of the ball. Still, it was an all-around disappointing year for the team even if they improved by three wins.
With that in mind, it's easy to see why no one from the Panthers was named an award finalist. They had one Pro Bowler and three reserves, so it's not like this team was just unlucky to finish 5-12. It was not a good year from virtually anyone, and that does include the coaches.
Panthers shut out of NFL awards again
The Panthers haven't had a major award-winner since 2015, when Cam Newton took home MVP and Ron Rivera won Coach of the Year. That won't change this year, as the finalists were named for all major NFL awards. There wasn't a single Panther among the top five.
Names like Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Zack Baun, Patrick Surtain II, TJ Watt, Derrick Henry, Ja'Marr Chase, Malik Nabers, Jared Verse, Jayden Daniels, and other players got nominated for player awards. Coaches like Ben Johnson, Kevin O'Connell, Dan Campbell, Andy Reid, and Vic Fangio were up for those awards.
The only possible things the Panthers could've been nominated for were assistant coach of the year or rookie of the year. Unfortunately, Brad Idzik (offensive coordinator) and Ejiro Evero (defensive) were not on par with Johnson, Aaron Glenn, Fangio, or Brian Flores.
As for the rookies, no defensive rookie played enough to make an impact. Jalen Coker, Xavier Legette, and Ja'Tavion Sanders played well for the Panthers, but none of them were on par with Nabers, Daniels, Brock Bowers, or Brian Thomas Jr.
