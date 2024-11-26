Pat McAfee says Bryce Young, Panthers look like a completely different team
The 2024 Carolina Panthers got completely steamrolled in the first two weeks of the season with Bryce Young under center. Young and company scored 13 points in those two weeks, giving up 73 points on defense. They have been blown out many times this season, but they have been competitive lately. That includes a 30-27 loss to the defending champions that caught Pat McAfee's eye.
Pat McAfee lauds new-look Bryce Young, Panthers
Pat McAfee opened the conversation by applauding the Panthers for putting on an excellent show against the Kansas City Chiefs. Not many expected them to compete in this game, but they were moments from an overtime bout. McAfee said, "It was hard not to make fun of [them], but hey, the Carolina Panthers have a lot of hope going into this offseason... There's hope down there when a lot of times, there hasn't been."
He believes the time spent on the bench was good for Young to sit back and see how things can go under Dave Canales' offense and to reset from an awful start to his career. Now, he's 2-2 in the last four games with five passing touchdowns and just three interceptions. McAfee said that the entire team looks almost unrecognizable to the earlier version.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL power rankings: Panthers drop despite strong game vs. Chiefs
Dave Canales somehow not yet convinced Byrce Young a franchise QB
What Chiefs Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid said about Bryce Young
Loss for 2024 Panthers is good for Bryce Young and the 2025 Panthers