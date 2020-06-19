Phil Snow Preaches Development With Young Secondary

The first thing new Panthers head coach Matt Rhule and defensive cooridnator Phil Snow did when they got to Charlotte was study the roster and look for ways to improve on both sides of the ball, particularly defense. With James Bradberry requesting a hefty pay day, the Panthers coaching staff knew that it was going to be a detrimental hit to the secondary, but they didn't panic. They did their due diligence in free agency by signing Juston Burris (formerly of the Browns) and Eli Apple (formerly of the Saints).

Aside from Burris and Apple, the rest of the secondary is rather thin when it comes to experience. With a division that is now home to Drew Brees, Matt Ryan, and Tom Brady, that could spell trouble. Not to mention, some of the best receivers in the league come from within the NFC South as well, i.e. Michael Thomas, Julio Jones, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and so on.

For defensive coordinator Phil Snow, he understands it's not going to be an overnight fix and admitted that things could be ugly at first.

"There's no substitute for experience. The way we all learn is we get our butts kicked, right? In your business, in our business, that's how you learn. So they're going to go through some growing pains. But I think we hired the best guy to coach them in (defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach) Jason Simmons. If you look at Jason's history, he's taken a lot of good, young players and made them really successful. ... The thing that we try to do with those guys is don't give up big plays. If you give up something, it's gotta be underneath you. So if we can do that with those young guys and let them grow, then I think we'll be in pretty good shape," Snow said in Wednesday's Zoom press conference.

Despite having a youthful secondary, Snow doesn't want his team to use that as an excuse. He preaches development and progress. That's two things he wants to see from everyone in the secondary, not just the young guys.

"If you look at how fast they are, and their size, they have talent. So it's our job as coaches to get them to play at a level that we want them to play. That's our job as coaches. We can use excuses and do all that stuff, but that's not what Coach (Matt) Rhule's about. When we get a player, we need to develop the player. And we picked these players for the most part. We picked Eli Apple, and you look at his size and speed, we expect him to play good. Jason Simmons wanted him. So I'm excited to see where Jason takes him."

Apple has struggled early during his NFL career and has often times been the guy opposing teams pick on. However both Snow and Matt Rhule both think he's a great fit for this defense and his best days are ahead of him.

The other experienced guy the Panthers signed via free agency, Juston Burris, has also had his fair share of struggles in the league. But with his versatility, Burris should be able to slide down into the box where he can be more in the thick of things, which may be a better fit for him. He's the perfect example of the "positionless" player that Rhule loves.

Snow talked about how they plan on using Burris this season and how having secondary guys playing the box makes an impact.

"The game has changed. The safeties have to play in the box today. That's just the way it is. We've got to disguise. If we show them an eight-man front with no disguise, they have things that they're going to take advantage of. So we have to be in looks where they don't think we're going to be in an eight-man front, and one of the safeties will be part of the eight-man front. You know, everybody likes Tre Boston in the post, and he's really good in the post, but if you look at his history, he's also pretty good in the box."

With so many new faces in the secondary, there are very few returning that have played significant playing time. However, Donte Jackson is one of those guys and has a really high ceiling. Heading into this season, it's probably safe to say that he is their best defensive player in the backend in coverage. Can he take that next step into becoming a lockdown guy? Snow loves his skill set, but sees some room for improvement before you can say he made the big jump to a top NFL corner.

"First of all, Donte's really tough for his size. He's physical, which I love. In today's football, everybody's getting in the tight formations to run the football and make the corners tackle. He can do that. So I'm excited about that. You look at how well he runs — he has catch-up speed. The problem is, is he needs to get a little more detailed. We've talked to him about that, and with our DB coaches, they're working well with him, and I think he's got some real talent to him. So I'm excited to watch him grow with the people who are going to coach him."

Do you think the Panthers secondary will struggle or hold their head above water in 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.