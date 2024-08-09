Plane Carrying Panthers Players Goes Off Taxiway at Charlotte Douglas Airport
It was a wet, rainy, frustrating night in Foxborough for the Carolina Panthers in their preseason opener, falling to the Patriots 17-3. Their trip back to the Queen City wasn't all that pleasant either.
According to multiple local news outlets, a plane carrying players of the Panthers ran off the taxiway at Charlotte Douglas Airport. "The plane, Delta Flight 8860, landed on runway 36R closest to the Billy Graham Parkway around 2:35 a.m., before it went off the taxiway into mud," the airline said in a statement to WCNC. Delta also stated, "The right main gear of Delta 8860 exited the taxiway at Charlotte Douglas International Airport following a normal arrival. No injuries were reported by the 188 customers who are deplaning and being bused to the terminal. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”
The Panthers have today off before getting back to work on Saturday afternoon to begin preparation for their next preseason game against the New York Jets. The Panthers will also hold a joint practice with the Jets on August 15th at 9:30 a.m. EST. The game is set for August 17th at 7 p.m. EST.
