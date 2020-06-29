AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Players Across NFL Show Cam Newton Immense Love

Jack Duffy

The New England Patriots lit the sports world on fire late Sunday night when news broke that they would sign Cam Newton to a one-year incentive-laden deal worth up to $7.5 million.

The Cam Newton news was long overdue as he was on the free-agent market for over three months. Numerous players around the NFL did not hesitate to voice their opinions and outrageous support for the former MVP, from former teammates to divisional rivals.

Jamal Adams - apart of Cam's new divisional rival New York Jets - did not hold back his support for Bill Belichick and the Pats giving Newton an opportunity. 

San Fransico 49ers' All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman voiced his disgruntlement for how long it took Cam Newton to find a new home along with the fact that his deal only guaranteed him the veteran minimum.

Many across the sports world were flabbergasted when they heard the news that the former MVP would be teaming up with Bill Belichick and one of the best franchises in the history of American sports. His new Patriots teammates were obviously thrilled the team added a transcendent talent to their roster to potentially replace Tom Brady. 

How do you think Cam Newton fits in New England? Does he start over Jarrett Stidham? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss it with fellow Panther fans!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Jack Duffy at @JackDuffySI

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: Jeremy Chinn Staying Ready for 2020 Season

The Panthers rookie is gearing up for his rookie season in the NFL

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: Cam Newton to Sign With Patriots

The former Panthers star has found his new home

Schuyler Callihan

The State of Special Teams in Carolina

Here's how the special teams units will look in 2020

Jason Hewitt

Panthers' Top 5 Highest Paid Players for 2020 Season

Carolina's most expensive players for the upcoming season

Schuyler Callihan

All Panthers Stories of the Week

Taking a look back at some of the best from last week

Schuyler Callihan

Christian McCaffrey's Odds to Win 2020 NFL MVP

Is CMC considered a favorite to be the league's top player?

Schuyler Callihan

Matt Rhule Says Teddy Bridgewater Reminds Him of Eli Manning

Could Teddy Bridgewater be better than expected in 2020?

Schuyler Callihan

Matt Rhule Gives Injury Update

The Carolina Panthers seem to be relatively healthy heading into the 2020 season

Schuyler Callihan

Rhule Feels Well Prepared for Third Rebuild of His Coaching Career

Heading into the 2020 season, Matt Rhule feels confident in his squad

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Roundtable: Is D.J. Moore a Pro Bowl Receiver in 2020?

D.J. Moore is on pace to have a big year this fall for the Panthers

Schuyler Callihan

by

jcrockwithpanth3rs