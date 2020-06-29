Players Across NFL Show Cam Newton Immense Love

The New England Patriots lit the sports world on fire late Sunday night when news broke that they would sign Cam Newton to a one-year incentive-laden deal worth up to $7.5 million.

The Cam Newton news was long overdue as he was on the free-agent market for over three months. Numerous players around the NFL did not hesitate to voice their opinions and outrageous support for the former MVP, from former teammates to divisional rivals.

Jamal Adams - apart of Cam's new divisional rival New York Jets - did not hold back his support for Bill Belichick and the Pats giving Newton an opportunity.

San Fransico 49ers' All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman voiced his disgruntlement for how long it took Cam Newton to find a new home along with the fact that his deal only guaranteed him the veteran minimum.

Many across the sports world were flabbergasted when they heard the news that the former MVP would be teaming up with Bill Belichick and one of the best franchises in the history of American sports. His new Patriots teammates were obviously thrilled the team added a transcendent talent to their roster to potentially replace Tom Brady.

How do you think Cam Newton fits in New England? Does he start over Jarrett Stidham? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss it with fellow Panther fans!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Jack Duffy at @JackDuffySI