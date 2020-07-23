AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Podcast: Panthers Offseason Review

Jack Duffy

I got the pleasure to join Jeff Warren and The Philadelphia Sports Podcast last week. I came on as part of their "Opposition Territory" edition where he asks media members of other NFL teams around the league to gives Eagles' fans a glimpse into what they should expect this upcoming season. 

We began the podcast discussing Matt Rhule and how he fits into the Panthers' long-term plans and I explained how he was the perfect man for the job. Later we dove into teddy Bridgewater and his fit with a talented Panthers wide receiving corps. Additionally, I gave two offensive and two defensive players that will be a bright surprise for Carolina in 2020. Lastly, I gave my thoughts on the NFC South as a whole, giving my ranking on each of the four teams in the division.

You can check out the podcast below. 

What are your expectations for the Panthers' season? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss it with fellow Panther fans!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Jack Duffy at @JackDuffySI

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Panthers Sign Rookie Punter Joseph Charlton

Carolina adds some competition for Michael Palardy

Schuyler Callihan

by

Uncfan623

53 Men: OL Greg Little Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers offensive lineman Greg Little could have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

Fans Will Be Required to Wear Masks at NFL Games in 2020

The NFL has made a league-wide requirement for fans to wear masks at games

Schuyler Callihan

53 Men: OL Russell Okung Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers offensive lineman Russell Okung could have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

NFL Cancels Preseason Games, Cuts Training Camp Rosters to 80

There will be no preseason games in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

REPORT: NFL Helmet Decals to Feature Police Brutality Victims

The NFL is taking a stand against racism

Jason Hewitt

Underrated and Overrated Panthers in Madden 21

An analysis on how EA rated Carolina's impact players

Jason Hewitt

Panthers Sign All 7 Draft Picks Ahead of Camp

Carolina Panthers agree to terms with each of their 2020 NFL Draft picks

Schuyler Callihan

OFFICIAL: Yetur Gross-Matos Signs Rookie Deal with Panthers

Carolina Panthers sign 2020 draft pick and former Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos

Schuyler Callihan

OFFICIAL: Troy Pride & Kenny Robinson Ink Rookie Deals with Panthers

The Carolina Panthers sign a pair of 2020 draft picks

Schuyler Callihan