Podcast: Panthers Offseason Review

I got the pleasure to join Jeff Warren and The Philadelphia Sports Podcast last week. I came on as part of their "Opposition Territory" edition where he asks media members of other NFL teams around the league to gives Eagles' fans a glimpse into what they should expect this upcoming season.

We began the podcast discussing Matt Rhule and how he fits into the Panthers' long-term plans and I explained how he was the perfect man for the job. Later we dove into teddy Bridgewater and his fit with a talented Panthers wide receiving corps. Additionally, I gave two offensive and two defensive players that will be a bright surprise for Carolina in 2020. Lastly, I gave my thoughts on the NFC South as a whole, giving my ranking on each of the four teams in the division.

You can check out the podcast below.

What are your expectations for the Panthers' season? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss it with fellow Panther fans!

