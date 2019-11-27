Panther
Van Roten, Poe lost for season

Scott Hamilton

The Carolina Panthers have placed offensive lineman Kyle Van Roten and defensive tackle Dontari Poe on Injured Reserve, ending their 2019 seasons.

Each suffered injuries during Sunday's 34-31 loss at New Orleans, with Van Roten suffering a foot injury and Poe injuring a quad muscle. Van Roten, who has made 27 straight starts, hadn't missed an offensive play this season. Poe has logged 22 tackles and four sacks.

The Panthers filled the roster slots by signing defensive linemen Stacy McGee and Woodrow Hamilton. McGee has played in 75 games in the NFL (29 starts) with 116 career tackles and four sacks. Hamilton was with the Panthers during training camp.

