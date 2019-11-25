Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Panther
A quick summary of what went right, what went wrong and what went off the rails during Carolina's 34-31 loss at New Orleans.

THUMBS UP: The Panthers showed moxie, overcoming a lightning-fast 14-0 deficit to eventually tie the game 31-31 with 9:23 remaining.

THUMBS DOWN: Special teams continue to be an issue, and not just Joey Slye. Yes, Carolina's kicker missed two PATs as well as a 28-yard field goal that would've given Carolina its only lead with 1:56 remaining. But don't forget the punt Gaulden muffed in the first quarter that eventually turned into New Orleans' second touchdown of the game.

THUMBS UP: Kyle Allen looked like Kyle Allen 1.0, the version everyone became familiar with during Carolina's four-game win streak. Allen was 23 of 36 for 256 and three touchdowns and no turnovers. And the second-year quarterback didn't get shellshock as the Saints jumped out to their 14-0 lead or as time and chances evaporated in the fourth quarter.

THUMBS DOWN: NFL officiating continues to baffle if not infuriate. Exhibit 'A' -- New Orleans' Cam Jordan is called for a personal foul for trying to punch the ball loose while Kyle Allen is being sacked. He struck part of Allen and was flagged, but the question is this  if he's being flagged for throwing an intentional punch, shouldn't he be ejected? 

THUMBS UP: Riverboat Ron Rivera challenged a defensive pass interference penalty that wasn't called  and won.

THUMBS DOWN: Offensive coordinator Norv Turner did a masterful job for much of the game, though playcalling inside the 12-yard line was suspect.

THUMBS UP: The defense coming through and making enough stops against a good offensive team to give the Panthers a chance. That includes a second-half interception that was Carolina's first forced turnover since Week 9

HE SAID IT: ""I’ve been in the same exact spot he was — last week. I just told him we’re going to need you down the line. I threw four picks last week."

 Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen on what he said to kicker Joey Slye.

