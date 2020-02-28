AllPanthers
Potential Panthers Draft Target Required to Have Surgery

Schuyler Callihan

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss will be required to have surgery on his right foot, which could effect his draft stock.

Moss is projected anywhere between the second and fourth rounds in several mock drafts. Although he is a tad behind some of the other tight ends in this class, his ceiling is enormously high. According to Ian Rapaport of NFL.com, "It won't affect his draft stock.” However, the one thing that will hurt Moss's stock is his lack of experience at the collegiate level. 

Moss started his career at North Carolina State, but didn't stick around long and left following his freshman season. After being forced to sit out a year due to transfer rules, Moss become a favorite target of LSU standout quarterback Joe Burrow. He only appeared in 17 games throughout his collegiate career hauling in 53 receptions for 619 yards and five touchdowns. 

The jury is still out on Moss's long-term future as an NFL tight end, but if he can stay healthy, he should post a solid career when it's all said and done. 

With the Panthers cutting ties with Greg Olsen this off-season and only three tight ends currently on the roster, expect some additions to be made to the room before OTA's begin this spring.

