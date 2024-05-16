All Panthers

Preseason Opponents Revealed for the Carolina Panthers

The matchups are set, now we await dates and times.

Jan 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) / Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
The slate is officially set for Dave Canales and his Carolina Panthers as they will open the season on September 8th against the New Orleans Saints on the road. Along with the much anticipated release of the full regular season schedule, the Panthers also revealed who they will meet in preseason action.

Carolina will face three of the four teams out of the AFC East - the New England Patriots (away), New York Jets (home), and Buffalo Bills (away) - with dates, times, and TV information to be announced at a later date.

