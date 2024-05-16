Preseason Opponents Revealed for the Carolina Panthers
The matchups are set, now we await dates and times.
In this story:
The slate is officially set for Dave Canales and his Carolina Panthers as they will open the season on September 8th against the New Orleans Saints on the road. Along with the much anticipated release of the full regular season schedule, the Panthers also revealed who they will meet in preseason action.
Carolina will face three of the four teams out of the AFC East - the New England Patriots (away), New York Jets (home), and Buffalo Bills (away) - with dates, times, and TV information to be announced at a later date.
