Pro Football Focus' O-Line Rankings Have the Panthers Trending Up
It's not a top 10 offensive line in the league, but the Carolina Panthers may see the biggest improvement of any o-line in the NFL this fall. That is both a knock on last year's group and a nod to the free agent pickups Dan Morgan secured this offseason.
According to Zoltan Buday of Pro Football Focus, the Panthers' offensive line ranks 20th in the league heading into 2024.
"The Panthers, who fielded a poor offensive line in 2023, invested in the unit during 2024 free agency and signed Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt to play guard. Hunt will pair up on the right side with tackle Taylor Moton, a perennially underrated offensive lineman, to form one of the better right guard-right tackle combinations in the league."
This is a pretty fair assessment. This group has the potential of finishing the year as a fringe top 10 unit, but there are so many question marks heading into the year that it's difficult to justify putting them any higher than 20th. Austin Corbett should have no issues transitioning to center, but can he stay healthy? Back-to-back knee injuries make that a legitimate concern. Will Ikem Ekwonu finally live up to the billing of a top ten pick and become a franchise left tackle? If Corbett and Ekwonu can do their part, things can really open up for the Panthers' offense this fall.
