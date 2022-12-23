Recently Claimed CB Justin Layne Placed on Reserve/Did Not Report List

Earlier this week, the Carolina Panthers claimed cornerback Justin Layne off waivers from the Chicago Bears. The move was made due to the injuries of C.J. Henderson (ankle) and Jaycee Horn (shoulder), giving them some insurance in case either one of them was unable to go for Saturday's game against the Detroit Lions.

The good news? Both Henderson and Horn practiced all week and are expected to be full-go for this weekend's game. The bad news? Well, Justin Layne did not report to the Panthers' facility after being claimed and has been placed on the reserve/did not report list. Layne was not going to have much of a role on defense this week anyways but could have seen some time on special teams, where he has mainly played over the past two seasons.

The Panthers now have 51 players on the active roster.

